The New Hampshire primary on Tuesday produced a tight race in a large Democratic field with a handful of surprises.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., eked out a win over Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. In third place was not one of the race's former frontrunners, Joe Biden or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who made a late surge in the polls.

The map below shows which candidates won in towns across the state. Buttigieg did well in the southeast, near Boston, while Sanders dominated most of the rest of the state. Klobuchar won at least 20 townships scattered throughout the middle of the state, and toward the east.

One township was won by write-in candidates. Data wasn't available for some townships, and others still were too close to call a winner.