No Late Registration: Kanye West Won't Appear on Massachusetts Ballot

Rapper Kanye West won’t appear on the Massachusetts presidential ballot this fall.

According to the office of Secretary of State William Galvin, the deadline to submit the 5,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot was Tuesday, and no one representing West even took out nomination papers.

The nomination papers are required to include the candidate’s name, the name of a vice presidential candidate and 11 Massachusetts electors.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced earlier this month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

Kanye West’s bid for president took another shocking turn on Sunday when the rapper delivered his first-ever campaign speech to a crowd in South Carolina.