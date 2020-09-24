Fenway Park

Officials to Decide Whether to Use Fenway Park as a Voting Venue

If formally cleared as a venue, Bostonians could vote at Fenway on Oct. 17 and 18

By Staff and wire reports

Election officials in Boston will vote on whether to re-purpose Fenway Park as an early voting venue during a meeting Thursday.

Boston's Election Commission is expected to give the proposal the green light after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors on Nov. 3.

City officials toured the park and have said it meets their guidelines. If formally cleared as a venue, Bostonians could vote at Fenway on Oct. 17 and 18.

At least two other Major League Baseball parks — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. — have been approved as voting venues, along with more than a dozen NBA arenas.

Cities and towns trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic have been looking for large outdoor or well-ventilated alternatives to schools, libraries, community centers and municipal buildings traditionally used for voting.

The Red Sox have been playing at Fenway during their truncated 60-game season, but fans haven't been allowed inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

