On Super Tuesday, Asian American and Pacific Islanders Hold Potentially Untapped Clout

AAPIs make up nearly 20 percent of California’s electorate, and they could be poised to play an outsized role on Super Tuesday.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg meets with people at a town hall event with Asian American and Pacific Islander voters

Asian American and Pacific Islanders make up nearly 20 percent of California’s electorate. And they could be poised to play an outsized role on Super Tuesday, when California and 13 other states will hold Democratic primary elections, NBC News reports.

That's because California's 415 delegates make up 30% of Tuesday's total haul. And while AAPIs have historically turned out to vote at low rates, that seems to be changing. In the 2018 midterms, there was a 14-point jump in Asian American turnout nationally.

Eshter Jung, a program director at the Korean American Coalition (KAC), told NBC News national candidates rarely court AAIPs and there’s great untapped political potential within them.

“Come to the community, host a town hall. Even one town hall will give them a sense of where the citizens are and what they want to see changed in their own community,” said Vince Lee, also with the KAC.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

