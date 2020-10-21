Pence to Campaign in New Hampshire with Less than Two Weeks to the Election

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to New England Wednesday for a campaign rally in New Hampshire after visiting Maine earlier this week.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Pence will hold a 1:30 p.m. rally at Port City Air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He will head to Ohio later Wednesday evening.

Pence campaigned in northern Maine on Monday, seeking to sway voters in the swing state.

"It's on, Maine," he said at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Hermon. "It's time. We've got 15 days to go, and northern Maine looms large. You were there for this president and our team in 2016, and we know northern Maine's going to be there again."

Both Maine and New Hampshire are considered swing states, and the Trump-Pence campaign is working to swing as many of those in their favor as possible as Nov. 3 rapidly approaches.

Vice President Mike Pence held a "Make America Great Again" rally in Maine about two weeks before Election Day, drawing hundreds of people.

During his hour-long speech, Pence criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling him "a cheerleader for China." He also slammed Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for what he called her "radical agenda."

"Men and women across Maine, look, we have a choice to make when it comes to this economy in the days ahead," the vice president said. "As our nation is recovering from the worst pandemic in years, who do you think is going to bring this economy back: a career politician who spent 47 years in Washington, D.C., or do you trust a proven job creator who will keep cutting taxes, rolling back regulations and fighting for American jobs every single day?"

Pence also urged the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and railed against the possibility of Biden "packing the court" if he is elected.

Hermon, where the vice president’s rally was held, is in Maine’s second congressional district and could play a key role in the presidential election if the race is close.

“I think it’s going to be real tight up there,” said Daniel Shea, chair of the government department at Colby College, who said recent polling data from the school showed Biden and Trump very close in the second district.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally in Maine on Monday before heading to New Hampshire Wednesday for the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign.

In 2016, then-candidate Trump became the first person to split Maine’s electoral votes, getting the sole vote from Maine’s second district, something he has tweeted about.

“A lot of early indicators suggest the left is mobilizing,” said Shea, adding that, “for the president, it’s critical that his base gets out as well.”

Maine is the first state in the United States to use ranked-choice voting in a presidential election.

Between that and a significant number of Mainers voting absentee or in-person absentee before Election Day, some in line said they were concerned Trump might have a tougher fight than he did in 2016.

Pence’s visit to Maine followed stops in the district by Donald Trump Jr. and Dr. Jill Biden, as well as an earlier summer visit to the area by Trump.