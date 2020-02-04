PHOTOS: Democratic Presidential Candidates Arrive in NH

By Mark Garfinkel

By Mark Garfinkel

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, was in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday morning, just a week ahead of the state's primary.

6 photos
1/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
2/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg stands outside a tattoo parlor in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
3/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sips his cup of coffee in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
4/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
5/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.
6/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg walks down the street in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire just a day after the 2020 Iowa caucus.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020New Hampshirepete buttigiegNashua

More Photo Galleries

Super Bowl LIV in Pictures
Super Bowl LIV in Pictures
2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures
2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Photos: Landmarks Light Up Purple, Gold to Remember Lifelong Laker Kobe Bryant
Photos: Landmarks Light Up Purple, Gold to Remember Lifelong Laker Kobe Bryant
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us