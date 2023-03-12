Rhode Island

Police Find Man Dead While Conducting Well-Being Check in Pawtucket

That second elderly man is under custody, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Pawtucket Police
Pawtucket Police/Facebook

Authorities found a man dead in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Saturday evening while conducting a well-being check.

Pawtucket Police had responded around 5:30 p.m. for a well-being check on 50 Eddington St., according to reports from WJAR.

Police say found a deceased elderly man on the floor when they entered the house and then found a second elderly man identified as a resident of the home.

That second elderly man is under custody, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

WJAR reports that investigators were seen coming in and out of the home wearing protective footwear.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us