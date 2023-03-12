Police Find Man Dead While Conducting Well-Being Check in Pawtucket

Authorities found a man dead in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Saturday evening while conducting a well-being check.

Pawtucket Police had responded around 5:30 p.m. for a well-being check on 50 Eddington St., according to reports from WJAR.

Police say found a deceased elderly man on the floor when they entered the house and then found a second elderly man identified as a resident of the home.

That second elderly man is under custody, according to authorities.

WJAR reports that investigators were seen coming in and out of the home wearing protective footwear.