Polling shows improvement for Chris Christie in NH primary

Chris Christie is feeling a boost on the campaign trail after a CNN/University of New Hampshire poll suggests the former New Jersey governor has moved into third place in the Granite State.

NBC10 Boston asked Christie if he was surprised by the results or if they were expected.

"Expected, actually. Look, I can feel it up here," Christie said. "The difference between now and eight years ago is that, when people come to our events, they're sold. They're not shopping."

That said, former President Donald Trump remains the clear frontrunner, both nationally and in New Hampshire. Thursday's poll shows Trump sitting at 42%, Nikki Haley at 20% and Christie at 14%, ahead of Ron DeSantis at 9%.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I'm still 28 points behind Trump. It's not like we're breaking out the champagne, it's good progress, but we've got work to do," Christie said.

Christie's New Hampshire visit followed a trip to Israel.

"Everyone should go. One, to learn, but two, to show solidarity with the country that's our greatest ally in the Middle East," he said. "They need our support and they've earned it."

But up to this point, Congress has been unwilling to increase funding for Israel or Ukraine.

"There's a big shock, Congress not doing their job," Christie said. "I don't care what party it is, they are an absolute bunch of losers for dropping the ball on this."

He added that New Hampshire voters are paying attention to these issues and are looking for a certain kind of candidate.

"I'm not trying to pretend to be something I'm not," he said. "I think New Hampshire folks like genuineness."

New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is scheduled for Jan. 23.