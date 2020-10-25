President Trump Holding Rally in NH Today, as Election Approaches

President Donald Trump is heading to New Hampshire Sunday ahead of an early afternoon rally as he tries to win back the state's voters ahead of Election Day.

His "Make America Great Again" rally will begin at 1 p.m. at Pro Star Aviation in the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. By 7 a.m., cars were lined up outside the entrance

The Granite State visit was scheduled to be the last stop on a four-state, two-day swing for the president on the second-to-last weekend before Election Day. On Saturday, Trump held rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Trump's visit will come just four days after Vice President Mike Pence hosted a rally at Port City Air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Late Saturday, it was reported that Pence's chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus; the vice president has tested negative and plans to continue campaigning.

The last time the president was here was back in August, after the Republican National Convention.

With two weeks to go before the election, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned at Pease Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire and Maine have been a major focus of both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns, as they are seen as key swing states in this year's election.

On Saturday, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, held a pair of events in New Hampshire as well, laying out the campaign’s closing argument for Granite State voters who may still be undecided.

“We are taking this state very seriously,” Emhoff told NBC10 Boston. “It’s a very critical state and we are putting the resources in.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he will try to greet the president when he arrives in the sate Sunday but he won’t be attending his rally or campaign events, saying he’s got a campaign of his own.

"I've got 10 days of my own campaign," he said. "We'll see how our schedules meet up. I'll make every effort to greet him, at a minimum, as the governor always should."

Sununu said although he was concerned about the spread of coronavirus at previous rallies, he's less worried this time around. He said Pence's rally this week was outdoors, there was plenty of distance between seats and everyone was told that they had to wear a mask.

"From what I saw, they were taking the precautions they needed to take. It can be managed," Sununu said. "I think we've shown we can do it right, and if people follow the right protocols it can be done safely."

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 1 p.m. Those who plan on attending must register online.

On Sunday, the traditionally conservative newspaper the New Hampshire Union-Leader endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in an editorial titled "Our choice is Joe Biden*."

While the editorial cited judicial appointments, tax policy and support for gun rights as accomplishments by the president, it took issue with the increase in national debt and the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Trump is not always 100% wrong, but he is 100% wrong for America," the editorial said. "We may be turning a corner with this virus, but the corner we turned is down a dark alley of record infections and deaths. Mr. Trump is a self-proclaimed expert on a wide variety of topics, but when pushed on basic topics he doesn’t want to discuss, he very quickly feigns ignorance."

The newspaper had endorsed Republicans for president for a century until 2016, when it backed libertarian Gary Johnson.