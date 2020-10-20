The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Immigration

Lawyers Say They Can't Find Parents of 545 Migrant Children Separated by Trump Administration

About two-thirds of the 1,000 plus parents separated from their kids under a 2017 pilot program were deported before a federal judge ordered they be found

Immigration Florida
Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

Lawyers appointed by a federal judge to identify migrant families who were separated by the Trump administration say they have yet to track down the parents of 545 children, and that approximately two-thirds of those parents were deported to Central America without their children, according to a filing from the ACLU on Tuesday.

The Trump administration instituted a "zero tolerance" policy in 2018 that separated migrant children and parents at the southern U.S. border. The administration later confirmed that it had actually begun separating families in 2017 along some portions of the border under a pilot program. The ACLU and other pro-bono law firms were tasked with finding the members of families separated during that pilot program.

Unlike the 2,800 families separated under zero tolerance in 2018, most of whom remained in custody when zero tolerance was ended by executive order, many of the more than 1,000 parents separated from their children under the pilot program had already been deported before a federal judge in California ordered they be found.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

george floyd protests 13 hours ago

Protest Arrests Show Regular Americans, Not Urban Antifa as Trump Claims

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Lawyers Say Trump Had to Speak About Rape Claim to Show Fitness

The ACLU and other organizations that are part of a court-appointed "steering committee" learned that more than 1,000 families were separated in 2017 based on data provided by the Department of Homeland Security. Of those, it has been able to contact the parents of more than 550 children and believes about 25 of them may have a chance of being able to come back to the U.S. for reunification.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationDonald TrumpAmerican Civil Liberties Unionmigrant children
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us