The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
impeachment

Trump Announces Legal Team for Senate Impeachment Trial

He says lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his defense and came after a “mutual decision” to part ways with two other lawyers

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Former president Donald Trump on Sunday announced the legal team that will handle his second impeachment trial in the Senate, NBC News reports.

The announcement that lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead Trump’s defense team came after a “mutual decision” to part ways with two South Carolina lawyers who were expected to represent him. A third lawyer also left his defense team.

The House delivered its article of impeachment to the Senate last week, charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

protests 5 hours ago

States Revive Push to Crack Down on Protests After Capitol Riot

Mike Pence 5 hours ago

Pence Plans to Form Fundraising Group as He Moves Beyond Trump, Capitol Riot

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald TrumpTrump administration
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us