primaries

Primaries Get Underway Tuesday for Voters in Conn., Vt.

The two New England states are holding their primary elections Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday is primary day for both the Green Mountain State and the Constitution State, as voters in both New England states cast ballots for a number of high profile offices.

Connecticut voters are headed to the polls for a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative, along with some other notable races.

Further north in Vermont, the Democratic primary for the U.S. House is the state's most-watched contest.

Click here for a full guide to Connecticut's primary elections.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is what you need to know about Vermont's primaries.

More Political News

2 hours ago

Biden to Sign $280B CHIPS Act in Bid to Boost US Manufacturing of Semiconductors

Business 17 hours ago

Jan. 6 Committee to Depose Pennsylvania GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Doug Mastriano

This article tagged under:

primariesVermontConnecticut
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us