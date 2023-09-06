Proposal for rent control ballot question clears hurdle

The fight to bring back rent control in Massachusetts cleared another hurdle Wednesday as Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell certified a proposal that could potentially put the issue on the ballot.

The proposal filed by state Rep. Mike Connolly would lift the ban on rent control that has been in place for nearly 30 years.

Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat, said it would also empower cities and towns to make rent stabilization decisions.

"This is an effort that voters want to see happen, especially as rents go up and up," Connolly said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He said the next step is gathering 75,000 signatures before the end of November. The proposal would then be sent to the Massachusetts Legislature, and if lawmakers do not act on it, it could be placed on the ballot as early as November of 2024.

"The public understands the need for this, so we're just really excited to have the chance to keep working on it," Connolly said.

Opponents said the proposal is too broad and will lead to unintended consequences, like local rent control boards. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, argued that such boards can be way too controlling.

"This proposal is completely off the wall," Quattrochi said. "It's going to generate a ton of landlord pushback. It's going to make renters lose housing and lose opportunities for housing."

Quattrochi said the increase in rent prices is due to market factors, and instead of rent control, lawmakers should focus on increasing housing supply.

"That is the only real, long-term solution to the housing crisis," Quattrochi said.

Several communities, including Boston, are trying to address rent stabilization at the local level, but have faced legal challenges. Supporters of putting it on the ballot at the state level said this would make it easier for everyone to protect tenants.