Protesters Gather in DC After Leaked Draft Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. Wade

Protesters were gathering Monday night outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in response to a draft opinion obtained by Politico which, if verified, reveals the Court's intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

NBC News has not obtained nor confirmed the draft, which is reported to be from February. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the case, and opinions are known to change from the drafting process to the final published ruling.

People could be heard chanting "abortion is healthcare" loudly and seen holding signs as the crowd grew. Court police installed metal barricades in front of the stone building's steps on Monday evening after news broke of the draft opinion's existence.

Things are growing increasingly tense outside of the Supreme Court tonight.

Growing crowd of protestors outside the Supreme Court

"I'm just a little in shock," said one protester who said she expected the court would not overturn so many years of precedent.

Another pro-choice protester said she "absolutely" needed to be demonstrating in front of the court because it affects her rights so "personally."

"It hurts so much to know that it might be ripped away from me," she said.

One pro-life demonstrator explained that the potential ruling would end "killing en masse" of unborn humans.

The group Metro DC DSA said it would be rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at midnight Tuesday after the news broke.

Abortion bans are class warfare.



Metro DC DSA will be rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.



Banning abortions will harm millions of people, especially people of color and working class people.



See you there ✊ https://t.co/YwnZCEukoP — Metro DC DSA (@mdc_dsa) May 3, 2022

The 1st draft opinion in the case challenging Mississippi's 15 week ban on abortion was written in February by Justice Samuel Alito. At the time of its writing, six conservative members of the court voted to strike down the nearly 50-year-old ruling that has protected abortion as a constitutional right. Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority, forcefully rejects his predecessors' original ruling saying "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.” “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it adds.

Justices typically vote shortly after arguments are heard in a case, according to those who cover the court extensively. Draft opinions are then created and circulated among justices and their clerks. Since they are drafts, justices can and have changed their votes.

If the draft or a version of it turns into a final ruling – expected to be released next month – the legality of abortion would be left up to individual states to decide unless Congress made it legal nationwide.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said Monday evening that the court declined to comment on the reported draft ruling. The leak of a draft opinion — especially in a case of this magnitude — is unprecedented, according to those who cover the court, which covets secrecy as its members mull cases.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.