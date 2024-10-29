Marijuana

Push to end Revere's ban on recreational pot shops hits dead end

Recreational marijuana dispensaries are legal in Massachusetts, but they are banned in Revere, and over 2,000 people have signed a petition to keep it that way

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

A proposal to end the ban on recreational marijuana shops in Revere has been a hot topic in the Massachusetts city.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to keep the ban in place.

They're afraid dispensaries will add to addiction issues, and they want more information on long-term effects of recreational marijuana.

"While we know many people who can use marijuana without any harm," said resident Viviana Catano, "we are concerned that we are going to be seeing, in the future, the adverse health outcomes."

But supporters of dispensaries, like City Councilor Marc Silvestri, say the financial impact of pot shops would be a steady source of income.

City leaders estimate the tax revenue could be at least $200,000 a year.

"We must resist the temptation to allow the loud minority to dictate our actions or shape our decisions based on misperceptions," said Silvestri.

In a vote Monday night, the Revere City Council decided to place the issue on file, meaning it's not going anywhere, which is considered a win for opponents of marijuana dispensaries.

"The fight continues," said resident Angel Gonzalez. "We cannot stop making our voice heard and fight for our community. I think that it is our responsibility as residents to speak up."

City Council President Anthony Cogliandro says he sees both sides of the issue and thinks putting it on the back burner is the right thing to do.

"We could find other ways to generate revenue, but in the same breath, this would be a good generation of revenue," said Cogliandro. "But I do understand the downsides, I do understand that people are afraid of drug use and gateway drugs."

More Revere news

Sep 12

‘Everyone feels unsafe': Calls for help growing after 2nd fight at Revere High School

Revere Sep 10

Revere teachers, students call on city leaders to help curb school violence

Massachusetts Sep 17

‘This is real life': Tenants move out of condemned Revere apartment building

This article tagged under:

MarijuanaMassachusettsRevere
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us