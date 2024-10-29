Push to end Revere's ban on recreational pot shops hits dead end

A proposal to end the ban on recreational marijuana shops in Revere has been a hot topic in the Massachusetts city.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to keep the ban in place.

They're afraid dispensaries will add to addiction issues, and they want more information on long-term effects of recreational marijuana.

"While we know many people who can use marijuana without any harm," said resident Viviana Catano, "we are concerned that we are going to be seeing, in the future, the adverse health outcomes."

But supporters of dispensaries, like City Councilor Marc Silvestri, say the financial impact of pot shops would be a steady source of income.

City leaders estimate the tax revenue could be at least $200,000 a year.

"We must resist the temptation to allow the loud minority to dictate our actions or shape our decisions based on misperceptions," said Silvestri.

In a vote Monday night, the Revere City Council decided to place the issue on file, meaning it's not going anywhere, which is considered a win for opponents of marijuana dispensaries.

"The fight continues," said resident Angel Gonzalez. "We cannot stop making our voice heard and fight for our community. I think that it is our responsibility as residents to speak up."

City Council President Anthony Cogliandro says he sees both sides of the issue and thinks putting it on the back burner is the right thing to do.

"We could find other ways to generate revenue, but in the same breath, this would be a good generation of revenue," said Cogliandro. "But I do understand the downsides, I do understand that people are afraid of drug use and gateway drugs."