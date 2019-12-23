ballot questions

Ranked-Choice Voting, 3 Other Proposals Clear Hurdle for 2020 Ballot in Mass.

The measures will now be filed with the Massachusetts House

By Michael P. Norton/State House News Service

NBC10 Boston

Four proposed 2020 initiative petitions received official clearance Monday to advance to the next stage in the process.

The proposals would authorize ranked-choice or instant runoff voting in elections, update state funding for nursing homes, address access to digital information needed for vehicle repairs, and address the sale of beer and wine by food stores.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin's office announced that sponsors of all four proposals submitted more than the 80,239 certified voter signatures required under the state constitution. The measures will now be filed with the House, giving the Legislature an opportunity to take action in an attempt to prevent the measures from going to the ballot.

Politics

Election 2020 4 hours ago

Biden’s New Endorsement Reflects Battle for Latino Support

impeachment 2 hours ago

McConnell Not Ruling Out Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

If the Legislature has not acted on the petitions by May 5, petitioners must collect an additional 13,374 signatures to place their questions on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot. The additional signatures must be filed with Galvin's office by July 1, 2020.

This article tagged under:

ballot questionsMassachusetts
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us