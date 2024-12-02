Reaction to Hunter Biden pardon in Massachusetts

President Joe Biden granting his son Hunter a sweeping pardon, described as "full and unconditional," that will keep the younger Biden away from prison time in both his gun crimes conviction and tax crimes guilty plea, was a major talking point in the political world from Capitol Hill to Beacon Hill.

"It's just not surprising," said MassGOP Committeewoman Janet Fogarty. "All we've heard about for months was that he would not pardon Hunter, that no one is above the law, including his son."

Many Democrats had a different view.

"He was only prosecuted by the efforts of his father's political enemies to harm the reelection efforts of Joe Biden," Sen. Ed Markey said.

In a statement, Rep. Ayanna Pressley recognized those factors while calling on President Biden to "consider pardons for those in federal custody with unjustified sentencing disparities," something she's been pushing for since last month.

The decision marks a reversal from President Biden's previous assertion that he would not use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence.

But fellow Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss looked past Biden's final days in office, writing in a statement, "The president's pardon of his son will make it more challenging for Democrats to counter the impending nepotism, corruption, and anti-gun safety actions of the second Trump Administration."

The Biden pardon came a day after the president returned to the White House from a trip to Nantucket for Thanksgiving with his family, including Hunter.