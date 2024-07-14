RNC to go on as planned after assassination attempt on Trump, officials say

After former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, his campaign says he still intends to attend this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Trump campaign issued a statement Saturday evening confirming his planned attendance at the event, where he is expected to be nominated by the party for the third consecutive presidential election.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th president of the United States,” Senior Advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said. “As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to ‘Make America Great Again.’”

The former president took to TruthSocial to send that message directly to voters, saying he plans to speak at the convention, which wraps up on Thursday.

“I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin,” Trump said.

A senior Republican official told NBC News Sunday that the shooting will not change the structure of the convention, including for the planned announcement of Trump’s running mate.

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of speeches each day Monday through Thursday and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel, including Trump's remarks.

Trump was injured Saturday afternoon during a rally in Pennsylvania. Authorities say a suspect with a rifle fired shots at the former president, leaving him with a bloody ear. Trump was seen raising his fist toward the crowd as Secret Service rushed him from the stage, and he was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The attack left one person dead and two others in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital, according to officials.

The suspected shooter was identified as a 20-year-old Pennsylvania resident according to the FBI, but no further information was immediately available on a possible motive in the shooting.

The 2024 Republican National Convention will get underway Monday morning in Milwaukee, with Trump expected to address delegates on Thursday evening.