Sanders to Speak at ‘Politics & Eggs’ as Top Democrats Prepare for Debate in NH

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the featured speaker Friday morning at the latest "Politics & Eggs" event in New Hampshire, while the six other top Democratic presidential contenders prepare for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season.

Sanders and former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg enter the night as the top targets, having emerged from Iowa essentially tied for the lead.

"I'm confident that we're going to do really well here in New Hampshire having won Iowa," Sanders said.

With New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday, there's a sense of urgency surrounding Friday night's debate, especially for those trailing after the first contest in Iowa, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“I’m focused here in New Hampshire and we’ve got 55 more states and territories after this,” Warren said.

While Biden, who is polling in third or fourth place in the Granite State, was off the campaign trail Thursday, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made the case for him at events in Manchester and Hudson, saying her husband is ready to walk into the Oval Office and take control.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang will also be on stage for Friday night's debate, which gets underway at 8 p.m. in Manchester.

The "Politics & Eggs" event is from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.