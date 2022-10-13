Sen. Patrick Leahy Taken to Hospital as Precaution, Office Says

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, was taken to a Washington hospital Thursday "as a precaution" after not feeling well, his office said in a statement.

According to David Carle, Leahy's communication director and press secretary, the 82-year-old lawmaker was taken for tests and is expected to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

Leahy, the Senate's president pro tempore, has represented Vermont in that body since 1975. He is not seeking reelection, announcing his retirement last year.

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, Vermont's only member of the U.S. House, and Republican Gerald Malloy are running for the seat held by Leahy for nearly five decades.