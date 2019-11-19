Subscribe to the Primary Pod!

The media is as polarizing as the politics we cover. Some networks swing left and can never say anything constructive about the White House. Others are consistently and constantly assaulting the Democratic party.

Our newest podcast brings you insight and information you won't get anywhere else.

Primary Pod showcases a wide range of commentators, guests, personal stories and candidates, and will jump into the New Hampshire action as we dive into the highly anticipated presidential primary season.

Available now at Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts