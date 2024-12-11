Tania Fernandes Anderson attends 1st City Council meeting after arrest

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was at City Hall for the council's first meeting time since her arrest on federal corruption charges last week, another signal that she plans to stay in the role despite calls for her resignation.

Fernandes Anderson spoke to reporters, who asked about those calls for her to step down in light of the five counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one of aiding and abetting theft concerning programs receiving federal funds she faces. Asked how she's doing since being charged, Fernandes Anderson said she couldn't comment, but added, "you can imagine."

D7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is in her seat at City Council. She spoke with reporters prior, committing to continuing her work - I asked her about calls for her resignation from city officials, she seemed to frame that as “politics.” More tonight on @nbcboston.bsky.social — Matt Prichard (@mattprichardtv.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 12:37 PM

I also asked her about a proposed ethics committee put forward by D2 Councilor Ed Flynn, she said she was “looking at” the proposal. When asked if she thought this was in response to her alleged actions she said she didn’t know — Matt Prichard (@mattprichardtv.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 12:38 PM

My final question was on how the last five days have been emotionally from Friday’s arrest to know, Councilor Fernandes Anderson said she couldn’t comment but added, “you can imagine.” — Matt Prichard (@mattprichardtv.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 12:38 PM

Earlier this week, Fernandes Anderson gaveled in a virtual city council hearing on historic racial harms and upholding civil rights in District 7, and on Wednesday, she appeared in the chamber in person, briefly posing for a picture with the other councilors as they said goodbye to a City Hall coffee shop.

NBC10 Boston via Boston City Council TV The members of Boston City Council, including, at right, Tania Fernandes Anderson, pose for a picture with the team behind a coffee shop departing City Hall during the Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, meeting.

Fernandes Anderson also gave a presentation on her work on the council.

Outside of that work, she is accused of taking part in a kickback scheme involving a staff member. Each charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and hefty fines; she pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Fernandes Anderson isn't due back in court until the new year.

Fernandes Anderson became the first African immigrant and first Muslim elected to the council in November 2021. She was reelected in 2023 and recently won re-election for 2025.

