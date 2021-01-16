Massachusetts

‘They Should be Punished Severely:' Sen. Ed Markey on Capitol Hill Chaos

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) speaks on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump and an investigation on members of Congress allegedly helping rioters.

By Michael Rosenfield and Nathalie Sczublewski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calling the second impeachment on Donald Trump a scarlet letter on his presidency, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey says a conviction in a Senate trial is possible.

“It’s going to be very hard for any Republican to deny the fact that Donald Trump did in fact incite an insurrection against the American people,” Sen. Markey said Saturday.

Markey says the mob that stormed the capitol committed acts of treason.

There have been allegations that members of Congress may have helped the rioters, and Markey says there needs to be an investigation to see if there was any collusion.

“If there are members of the House or Senate who actually were collaborating with these white nationalists, with these terrorists, then they should be punished severely,” the senator said. “Expelled from Congress, face criminal charges.”

The looming investigation comes as Joe Biden is set to take office in a few days, with the pandemic raging and the vaccine rollout moving slower than expected.

“The development of the vaccine was warp speed,” Markey said. “The delivery of the vaccine is snail speed. It’s a disgrace.”

Senator Markey says the vaccine distribution is an indication of the incompetence of Donald Trump whom he calls the most disgraced president in United States history.

“Donald Trump will be remembered as someone who tried to make America great again by making America hate again,” he said.

He says President Trump should attend the inauguration to show the world this country stands for a peaceful transition of power.

“He doesn’t care because it’s not about him and since he’s not being inaugurated he doesn’t care,” said Markey.

