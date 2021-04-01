Vermont

Vermont House Unanimously Supports Eugenics Apology

Lawmakers in the Vermont House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of a resolution apologizing for state-sanctioned policies and practices that led to sterilizations

55291493-3127-470e-a3c3-c65a0dcd68cd.jpg
NECN

Legislators in the Vermont House have unanimously supported a resolution apologizing to all Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices that led to sterilizations.

Under the eugenics movement, some Vermonters were placed on a state-sanctioned list of "mental defectives" and degenerates and sent to state institutions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They were largely of mixed French Canadian and Native American heritage or were poor, rural white people.

Politics

coronavirus vaccine 8 hours ago

Biden Launches Community Corps to Boost COVID Vaccinations

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

Biden Backs Moving MLB All-Star Game, Calls Full Capacity at Ballparks a ‘Mistake'

Some had surgery after Vermont in 1931 became one of more than two dozen states to pass a law allowing voluntary sterilizations for "human betterment."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontMontpeliereugenics
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us