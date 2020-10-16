Decision 2020

Vice President Pence to Hold Rally in Maine Monday, 2 Weeks Before Election

In 2016, Maine gave one electoral vote to Donald Trump and three to Democrat Hillary Clinton

By Asher Klein

NBC 6

Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to Maine for a "Make America Great Again" rally next week, in the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Trump campaign announced Friday that Pence would be hosting a rally in Hermon at 11:30 a.m. The event will be at Dysart's Service Center off I-95 near Bangor International Airport.

Pence will head later in the day to another rally in central Pennsylvania, according to the Trump campaign.

"President Trump and Vice President Pence have delivered for the people of Maine and Pennsylvania through their America First agenda," the campaign said in an announcement.

Maine has long been considered a swing state, and the Trump-Pence campaign is working to swing as many of them Republican as possible as Election Day, Nov. 3, rapidly approaches. In 2016, Maine gave one electoral vote to Donald Trump and three to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death opened the door for Republican President Donald Trump and the Senate to speed through a Supreme Court nomination.

The general election may not be Pence's only focus in his swing through Maine. This year Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist Republican, is in a battle for reelection against Democrat Sara Gideon that will help determine which party has control of the U.S. Senate.

The Trump campaign didn't say in its rally announcement whether Collins would be at Pence's rally.

