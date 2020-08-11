Vermonters who haven't already voted by mail are headed to the polls Tuesday to choose the major party candidates to run in the November general election.

Among the races being decided are primary contests for governor, lieutenant governor, the U.S. House and many legislative races.

Popular incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is being challenged for his party's nomination by four lesser-known candidates. Current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe are considered the top contenders for the Democratic nomination.

Two other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination: Bennington attorney Patrick Winburn and activist Ralph "Carijou'' Corbo, of Wallingford.

One of Vermont's most popular elected officials, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, is facing a single primary opponent Tuesday. The 73-year-old Welch, who has served in Congress since 2007, is being challenged for the Democratic Party nomination by Corbo, who is also seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

During his years in the House, Welch has consistently been one of Vermont's top statewide vote-getters. Welch says he has more energy for the job than he's ever had as the country faces what he calls the "extraordinary challenges'' of the coronavirus pandemic, threats to democracy, and issues of racial justice.

Although Tuesday is Primary Day in Vermont, a record number of voters already cast ballots before the polls opened through a vote-by-mail option that was offered because of COVID-19.

"This is certainly like no election we have ever experienced in recent history," observed Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat who is Vermont's chief elections officer.

Condos said he wants Vermonters to know polling places will be open Tuesday for in-person visits, even though mail-in voting was offered statewide.

As of Monday morning, Condos told reporters that more than 104,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned, out of 152,000 requested. There were nearly 490,000 registered voters in Vermont as of Monday, according to Condos's office.

Vermonters who received a ballot by mail but who still have it in their possession now have to bring it to their polling place by 7 p.m. Tuesday to make sure it's counted. Vermonters can also cast ballots traditionally, but Condos says the polls may look different this year because of changes prompted by the virus.

There are 275 different polling locations across the state. In some locations, there will be drive-through voting, with people able to cast their ballots from their cars.

The state’s polling places are listed on the Secretary of State’s website.