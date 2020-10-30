Voters Line Up on Cold, Snowy Day to Cast Ballots in Person on Last Chance Before Election

Friday was a cold and snowy day in Massachusetts. But on the last day of early in-person voting, hundreds waited in long lines to cast their ballots.

The first snowstorm of the season coincided with the last day to vote in-person before Tuesday's election.

It was the first time Victor Gonzalez voted in a presidential election.

"I've lived in this country for quite some time time, and actually made the effort in becoming a U.S. citizen, so might as well take full advantage of those rights that I definitely have strived for," he said outside Boston City Hall.

He's one of the more than 23 million U.S. immigrants who are eligible to vote in this year's election, and one of 2 million people who have voted early in Massachusetts.

"I missed the mail-in ballot deadline, so I'm here in the snow," said David Pires.

"I kind of hoped it would stop some people, so the line would be a little bit shorter, but I know come election day, no weather is going to stop people, so I figured I could get out now and get to vote, because otherwise, I'd be waiting seven hours in what could possibly be Boston rain," said Clay Notestine, who added that he wanted to see his ballot go into the box by voting in person.

The line of people waiting to vote at City Hall stretched for a couple of blocks, where voters faced freezing temperatures for about an hour.

If you're skipping the lines and voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service says it is now too late to mail your ballot. Officials recommend you drop it off at a ballot drop box or election office to make sure it's counted on election day.

Ballots in Massachusetts have to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive by Nov. 6 to be counted.

Gonzalez says he hopes his vote helps minority representation.

"I definitely feel really proud," he said. "To vote for them and for their causes definitely feels good."