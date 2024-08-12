Kamala Harris

Harris running mate Tim Walz set for fundraisers in Boston, RI this week

The Minnesota governor will be in Boston on Wednesday

By Sam Doran

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A week after climbing aboard the Harris presidential ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making a fundraising swing through the Northeast, including a reception in Boston.

It's "his first fundraising blitz," the campaign said Monday morning as it announced Walz' tour, which starts on the West Coast on Tuesday with a Newport Beach event.

Walz plans to attend a fundraiser in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday before heading to New England where he has another campaign reception scheduled in Boston the same day. Further details on the Hub fundraiser were not immediately available.

On Thursday, Walz has campaign events lined up in Newport, R.I. and Southampton, N.Y.

More Tim Walz news

news Aug 8

Trump, Harris deploy running mates to wage class warfare over ‘what Middle America is'

Decision 2024 Aug 6

Will Tim Walz sway New Hampshire voters for Harris?

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us