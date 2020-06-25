fourth of july

Watchdogs: Trump's Independence Day Gala in 2019 Cost $13M

Some other costs, such as for military flyovers of the National Mall, were not included in the estimate, the Government Accountability Office report said

By Ellen Knickmeyer

Members of the U.S. Army park an Bradley fighting vehicle in front of the Lincoln Memorial
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Government watchdogs say President Trump’s Fourth of July gala in the nation’s capital last year cost taxpayers more than $13 million, twice as much as previous celebrations.

Trump’s desire to have Department of Defense military vehicles participate helped drive up the cost, according to the Government Accountability Office. The president’s attendance also increased expenses.

Some other costs, such as for military flyovers of the National Mall, were not included in the estimate, the report said.

Politics

pride 33 mins ago

LGBTQ Pride at 50: Focus Shifts Amid Pandemic, Racial Unrest

Donald Trump 33 mins ago

NYC Judge Rejects Trump Family Effort to Halt Tell-All Book

Trump’s military-focused Independence Day event went beyond the traditional concert and fireworks of years past.

The GAO estimated that holiday celebrations from 2016 to 2018 cost from $6 million to $7 million annually.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fourth of julyDonald Trump
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us