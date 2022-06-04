Joe Biden

White House Postpones Biden Trips to Saudi Arabia and Israel

The White House never publicly confirmed a June visit to either country. Sources told NBC News a broader trip to the Middle East is now planned for July

MANDEL NGAN

President Joe Biden’s planned visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel later this month have been postponed until July, several officials told NBC News on Friday.

The White House is now planning a broader trip to the Middle East next month, sources said.

A foreign diplomat and two U.S. officials said the Saudi stop will no longer take place in late June, and two U.S. officials said the trip to Israel was also being pushed back. Both visits had been expected to be tacked on to Biden’s previously scheduled trip to Germany and Spain this month.

The reason for the delay wasn’t immediately clear. The foreign diplomat and two officials said they learned of the postponed travel plans on Friday. The U.S. officials added that the dates remained in flux and could change again.

