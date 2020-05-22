Who Will Joe Biden Pick as His Running Mate?

Joe Biden has turned his sights on his vice presidential running mate, and the buzz about the all-female short list is that it's getting pretty long.

"He needs to look to many of the obvious places where the resumes are going to be the most sparkling," said political analyst Scott Spradling.

Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, all former competitors in the presidential race, are said to be at the top of the list.

"I think she's so smart and I respect her so much," Lucy Danzig of Chelmsford said of Warren. "I think she'd be a great choice."

"I think he needs somebody a little more progressive, a little more to the left than he is," added Barry Danzig of Chelmsford.

But Warren's progressive credentials could be a double-edged sword.

"We need more moderate people that are going to look at the big scope of things," said Barbara Carpenter of Auburn, New Hampshire.

Enter New Hampshire Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen. Both have reportedly been approached by the Biden campaign to be vetted for the job. Shaheen has declined, Hassan has agreed.

"She'd be a good choice," said Bob Provencher of Manchester. "Just because he wants to get the first New Hampshire votes."

New Hampshire is a swing state. Hassan has a breadth of experience as a former governor and activist for the disabled. And many feel top-notch credentials are essential.

"Joe Biden has all but made it very clear that he's looking to someone to hand the baton to in four years from now," Spradling said.

Other names include Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Val Demings of Florida.

"Everybody loves to throw around Michelle Obama as a name because that becomes rock star status, excitement level for the ticket," Spradling said. "I'm not sure how serious that conversation is."

The Biden campaign says the vetting process will take at least eight weeks.

Candidates often save the big announcement until just before the convention.