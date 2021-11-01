Wu and Essaibi George Make Final Push Before Election Day in Boston

Boston's mayoral candidates spent Monday making their cases to voters before polls open Tuesday.

Wrapping up over 24 straight hours on the campaign trail, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George rallied supporters in Hyde Park Monday night.

"My final message to voters is, 'I love this city, I love this work and I want to represent the people of Boston,'" she said.

In Jamaica Plain, City Councilor Michelle Wu met with staff and volunteers at her campaign headquarters as they made phone calls to registered voters.

"People are ready for change," said Wu. "Ready for us to take on the big issues, ready for everyone to be at the table."

Both women reminded everyone that they must show up at the polls.

"Making sure people not only know that tomorrow's election day, but have their exact plan of where you're going to vote," said Wu.

"You have to get out and vote tomorrow," Essaibi George told supporters. "We win tomorrow when our voters show up."

Voters will make Michelle Wu or Annissa Essaibi George Boston's first elected female mayor during Tuesday's election. The TEN breaks down why it took so long to get here and the different level of scrutiny women face while holding office.

Wu, the first to enter the race, reflected on the long campaign.

"It's been an incredible journey," said Wu. "We are now in our 14th month on the campaign trail. We are standing right at the brink now."

Essaibi George, who's been trailing in the polls, is hoping for an upset.

"I am confident that we are going to get this done," said Essaibi George. "We are going to shock a lot of pollsters."