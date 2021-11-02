EXCLUSIVE: Wu, Essaibi George Speak Before Casting Ballots in Boston Tuesday

The two candidates hoping to make history in Boston’s mayoral contest — Democrats Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George — will cast their ballots on Election Day.

Wu will vote at the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Roslindale while Essaibi George will cast her ballot at the Bellflower Apartment complex in Dorchester. After that, both candidates have a packed scheduled of meeting and greeting voters.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Whoever wins will mark a major milestone in the city’s political culture, becoming the first woman and first person of color elected mayor of Boston. In the city’s long history, voters have only elected white men to the top political post.

Both candidates spoke to NBC10 Boston before hitting the polls Tuesday.

"Look, this election is about the future of the city and the big solutions that we need to be fighting for," Wu said via Zoom. "We are fighting for a city that includes every single one of us."

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu speaks with NBC10 Boston before heading to the polls on Election Day.

Wu has maintained a substantial lead over Essaibi George in the polls. In a poll conducted by Suffolk University for NBC10 Boston and the Boston Globe, Wu was at 62%, more than double the 30% support for Essaibi George, and with 7% of respondents undecided. A MassINC/WBUR poll had Wu leading by 32%.

But Essaibi George cast doubt on those numbers Tuesday morning at a polling location.

"The polls are certainly wrong," Essaibi George said. "And I'm excited to prove those polls wrong today. I felt a tremendous amount of momentum and energy and excitement from the people of Boston especially in this get-out-the-vote weekend that we just wrapped up in here."

The pair spent the final hours of the campaign racing from neighborhood to neighborhood urging their voters to turn up at the polls Tuesday.

While the candidates largely agree on which are the biggest issues facing the city — from soaring housing costs, to public education, public transportation, policing and climate change — they have offered very different solutions.

Essaibi George has portrayed herself as a political pragmatist, criticizing Wu for proposing policies that she as mayor couldn’t make happen alone. Wu has said those bigger picture policies reflect the needs of Boston residents and said she would work to make them a reality.

Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George spoke with NBC10 Boston before casting her ballot on Election Day.

The 36-year-old Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

Essaibi George, 47, a lifelong Boston resident, describes herself as a first-generation Arab-Polish American. Her father was a Muslim immigrant from Tunisia. Her mother, a Catholic, immigrated from Poland.

The city’s previous elected mayor — Democrat Marty Walsh — stepped down to become U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Joe Biden. Walsh was replaced on an acting basis by Kim Janey, sworn in March 24 as Boston’s first female and first Black mayor.