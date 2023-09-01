Ranking the top 100 players in fantasy football for 2023

Our advice for you to succeed in your fantasy football draft consists of three words: Bring the data.

The more data points you have entering your draft, the better. And one of the most valuable data sources in the industry is the top 100, which ranks the best overall players regardless of position.

If you're picking eighth overall, should you target an elite wide receiver, a workhorse running back, or a top-flight tight end like Travis Kelce? The top 100 may have your answer. Is the fourth round too early to take a quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes? Let the top 100 be your guide.

You may have your own positional rankings and preferred targets, of course, but a consensus ranking of the top 100 is a great resource that can tell you which players to draft and when -- as well as how your competitors may value the best talent in fantasy.

Below are our official Top 100 rankings for the 2023 fantasy football season, based on half-point PPR (points per reception) scoring: