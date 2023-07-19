Ranking the top 25 WRs in fantasy football for 2023

The NFL is a pass-happy league, and as a result, more and more wide receivers are being taken early in fantasy football drafts. In fact, you could make a strong case that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson should be the top overall player in fantasy and get drafted No. 1 in every kind of league.

Running backs remain valuable, of course, especially since there are fewer elite players at that position compared to recent years. And it's still important to draft one of them early in your league's draft. But it's almost impossible to win fantasy championships these days without a couple very good wideouts.

So without further ado, it's time to unveil our wide receiver fantasy rankings for the 2023 season. This list is based on a half-PPR scoring format.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (Bye week: 13)

Depending on your league's scoring, Jefferson could be off the board after just a couple picks. He's that good. His 4,825 yards are the most ever through a wide receiver's first three seasons. Jefferson ranked No. 1 in both receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) last season, while also scoring eight touchdowns. He's easily the best WR in the league.

Projected draft round: First

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye week: 7)

Chase is immensely talented and has a great rapport with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow going back to their LSU days. He missed five games last season but still tallied 87 receptions -- six more than he did as a rookie in 17 games. Chase also scored nine touchdowns in 12 games. He's a first-round pick in every league.

Projected draft round: First

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Bye week: 10)

Kupp missed eight games last season and still put up solid stats with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. He's healthy again, and so is Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford. Don't be surprised if this duo rediscovers its elite form from 2021.

Projected draft round: First

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (Bye week: 10)

Hill's first season in Miami couldn't have gone much better. He set career highs with 119 receptions and 1,710 yards, along with seven touchdowns. He also ranked third in targets with 170. Hill is always a threat to score because of his elite speed and quickness.

Projected draft round: First

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (Bye week: 13)

Diggs is as reliable as they come in regards to fantasy wideouts. He ranked fourth in receptions (108), fifth in targets (154) and fifth in yards (1,429) last season. He also was one of five receivers to tally double-digit receiving touchdowns (11). Diggs has posted at least 103 receptions with 1,200-plus yards and eight-plus touchdowns in each of the last three years.

Projected draft round: Second

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (Bye week: 7)

Lamb enjoyed a breakout Year 3 with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns -- all career highs. Even better stats could be in store for Lamb in 2023. Lamb also has proven durable in his career with just one missed game over three seasons in Dallas.

Projected draft round: Second

7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye week: 10)

The Eagles' bold draft day trade in 2022 worked wonders as Brown set career highs with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of just five players to tally 10-plus receiving touchdowns. After battling injuries in the previous two seasons, Brown played all 17 games in 2022. If he stays healthy, another monster fantasy campaign should occur.

Projected draft round: Second

8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (Bye week: 13)

There might not be a more talented wide receiver in the league. Adams is an absolute beast and one of the most reliable fantasy wideouts of his era. He has posted at least 100 receptions and 1,300 yards in four of the last five seasons. The concern with Adams is the Raider's quarterback situation. Jimmy Garoppolo is a solid player, but given his injury history, it's fair to wonder how many games he'll play in 2023. If backup Brian Hoyer sees the field, that's not good for Adams fantasy owners.

Projected draft round: Second

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (Bye week: 9)

The Lions had a great offense in 2022 and St. Brown making a Year 2 leap was among the reasons for that success. He posted 106 catches and 1,161 yards with six touchdowns -- all career highs. There's no reason why St. Brown and Lions quarterback Jared Goff can't improve on their chemistry in 2023.

Projected draft round: Second

10. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (Bye week: 7)

Wilson had a fantastic rookie season even though the Jets' quarterback situation was a mess with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White at the helm. If Aaron Rodgers is anywhere close to the MVP-level quarterback we've seen over the last 10 years, then Wilson should have a monster 2023 campaign.

Projected draft round: Third

11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (Bye week: 10)

Waddle's receptions decreased by 29 last season compared to his rookie year in 2021, but his receiving yards increased by 341 to 1,346 in 17 games. He also set a career high with eight touchdowns. Waddle is an elite wideout and should get some favorable matchups while defenses worry about the big-play ability of Tyreek Hill.

Projected draft round: Third

12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (Bye week: 5)

Few wide receivers are stronger than Metcalf, especially in one-on-one situations. He set a career high with 90 receptions last season but only scored six touchdowns, which was half his 2021 total. The Seahawks have a strong receiving corps, especially after drafting Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but there should be enough targets for Metcalf to enjoy another stellar season.

Projected draft round: Third

13. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (Bye week: 11)

Olave had a strong rookie season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns despite average quarterback play from Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston. With a more competent QB leading the Saints offense in Derek Carr, don't be surprised if Olave makes a sophomore leap in 2023.

Projected draft round: Third

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye week: 7)

Higgins is a touch cover with good speed and excellent size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He tallied 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns as the WR2 in a loaded Bengals offense last season. As long as Joe Burrow stays healthy, Higgins is a reliable fantasy wideout. He has been targeted 108-plus times in each of his three pro seasons.

Projected draft round: Third

15. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye week: 10)

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner had a breakout 2022 with 95 receptions (31 more than his rookie season) for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. He's quieted the concerns about how his slight frame (6-foot, 170 pounds) would impact his production at the NFL level.

Projected draft round: Third

16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (Bye week: 9)

Samuel is a very good wide receiver, but a lot of his fantasy value comes from his production running the football. He ran for 232 yards with three touchdowns in 13 games last season. In 2021, he tallied 365 yards and eight scores on the ground. Health is a concern with Samuel. He has missed 14 games over the last three seasons. But when healthy, he's very productive, and you know 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is always looking for ways to get Samuel the ball.

Projected draft round: Third

17. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (Bye week: 5)

It might be hard to believe, but Cooper is entering his 10th NFL season. He was solid in 2022, posting 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is about to enter his first full season in Cleveland after missing the first 11 games of 2022 due to a suspension. Watson's return should help Cooper maintain his status as a top 20 fantasy wideout.

Projected draft round: Third

18. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye week: 5)

Allen missed seven games last season, and he'll enter the 2023 campaign 31 years old. He's still a productive player when healthy, though, and one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the sport -- Justin Herbert -- is throwing him the ball. Before last season, Allen caught 100 or more passes in three straight years.

Projected draft round: Fourth

19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye week: 9)

Ridley is set to return to the NFL after being suspended for all of 2022 for gambling on games. The Alabama product had a breakout season in 2020 when he tallied 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. If the Jaguars get even 80 percent of that production from Ridley this season, they should be pretty happy.

Projected draft round: Fourth

20. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (Bye week: 13)

The Bears desperately needed an upgrade at wide receiver, so they made a trade with the Panthers to get Moore. The 26-year-old veteran should receive plenty of targets from second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Moore put up great stats with average quarterbacks during much of his time in Carolina. If Fields is the real deal, this duo should be quite productive.

Projected draft round: Fifth

21. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans (Bye week: 7)

Hopkins opted for money over winning in deciding to sign with the Titans, but there's no question he'll be the undisputed No. 1 wideout in Tennessee. He should get plenty of targets as a result. The concern is the Titans' quarterback situation. Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and Will Levis don't inspire much confidence.

Projected draft round: Fifth

22. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (Bye week: 14)

McLaurin is super talented, and he's been pretty consistent with at least 77 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. The real concern in drafting him is the Commanders' quarterback situation. Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett are No. 1 and No. 2 on the depth chart, respectively. That's not an exciting tandem from a fantasy perspective.

Projected draft round: Fifth

23. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos (Bye week: 9)

The Broncos offense was a mess last season and starting quarterback Russell Wilson's steep decline was the main reason for those struggles. Sean Payton was brought in as the new head coach and he should be able to get Wilson back to at least a respectable level. If that happens, Jeudy could benefit tremendously. He set career highs with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Projected draft round: Fifth

24. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye week: 9)

A lot of people laughed at the price the Jaguars paid to sign Kirk in 2022 -- and honestly, it was a lot of money -- but he delivered for Jacksonville by posting career highs with 84 receptions, 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He should be in store for another excellent fantasy season as the No. 1 wideout in a good Jaguars offense led by a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who still has plenty of room for improvement.

Projected draft round: Sixth

25. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (Bye week: 5)

Lockett has been a model of consistency with four consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards. He also has received 466 targets over that span. There are a lot of good receivers in Seattle's offense, but Lockett has proven to be a reliable wideout from a production and durability (only two games missed in the last six seasons) standpoint.

Projected draft round: Seventh