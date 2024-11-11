Costco was forced to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label failed to mention that the Kirkland Signature butter contains milk.

Both a salted version of the Kirkland Signature butter (32,400 pounds) and the unsalted (46,800 pounds) were affected. Though the label included cream in the ingredient list, it did not note that milk was an allergen for the product.

“It’s very important to read the entire ingredient list to see if your allergen is present. If you see its name even once, it’s back to the shelf for that food product too,” Carol D’Lima, food technologist with the Office of Nutrition and Food Labeling at the FDA, said.

The FDA has not issued a press release regarding the recall; it is unclear if anyone had suffered any allergic reactions to the butter.

These butter products were reportedly distributed to Costco locations in Texas and have "best by" dates ranging between February 22, 2025 and March 29, 2025.

So, double check the butter in your fridge or freezer if you believe that your butter is affected. For additional information, check the FDA's details.

The recall quickly became a social media trend, with users being vocal about the fact that customers need to be informed that butter is indeed a dairy product, or that its packaging requires language reading “contains milk.”

One social media user joked, “Can y’all please safely dispose of it at my house? I have a lot of holiday baking to do.”