Nearly 500,000 power bank chargers sold on Amazon recalled due to fire and burn hazard

The items should not be disposed of in the trash because they contain lithium-ion batteries.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Charmcast power banks
CPSC

Nearly 500,000 Charmast power bank chargers sold on Amazon are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

According to a release on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, Charmast, based in China, has received 44 reports of the power banks overheating in a dangerous way, including four reports of consumers receiving burns or blisters.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Because the power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, the recalled items should not be thrown in the trash.

More info is available on Charmast.com.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

