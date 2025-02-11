Several tuna products sold at Costco, Trader Joe's and more recalled

Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalled several canned tuna products after a manufacturing defect could lead to botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

The company issued the voluntary recall on Feb. 7 out of "an abundance of caution," according to a post on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

A Tri-Union Seafoods supplier notified the company that due to a manufacturing defect on the easy open pull tab can lid, the integrity of the product seal could become compromised, the company said.

The product could then leak or become contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause botulism.

Botulism is a potentially life-threatening illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of botulism can include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, difficulty breathing and difficulty moving the eyes, according to the CDC.

Foodborne botulism can also cause vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

No illnesses have been reported associated with the recalled products, the company said.

The impacted Tri-Union Seafoods products were sold under Genova, H-E-B, Trader Joe's and Van Camp's labels in retail stores across more than two dozen states and Washington, D.C., according to the FDA.

Genova 5-ounce cans involved in the recall were sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

Seven-ounce cans of Genova were sold at Costco stores in Florida and Georgia.

Impacted products were sold at Trader Joe's stores in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Under the Van Camp's label, impacted products were sold in Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.

Under the H-E-B label, impacted products were sold in Texas.

For specific can codes and best-if-used-by dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, as well as UPC numbers, click here.

Tri-Union Seafoods warned consumers not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled, and that if consumers are feeling unwell, they should seek immediate medical treatment.

"This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect," the company said. "Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards."

Customers with recalled cans can return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product.

