Recalls

Company recalls more than 541,000 winter tires over lack of snow traction

Prinx Chengshan Tire North America says the tires passed European tests but likely would not meet traction standards in North America.

By The Associated Press

Winter tires
Getty Images

A global tire company that sells replacement winter tires is recalling more than 541,000 of them in the U.S. because they don't have enough snow traction to meet North American standards.

Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, a subsidiary of the international Chengshan Group Co., Ltd., is recalling more than 100 sizes of Fortune Tormenta and Prinx Hicountry tires. The tires have three-peak mountain snowflake symbols on the sidewalls, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the NHTSA that the tires passed European tests but likely would not meet traction standards in North America.

The safety agency says tires without sufficient snow traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Prinx Chengshan is working on a way to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 1. Those with questions can call the company at 310-205-8355, extension 109.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us