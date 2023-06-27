Red Sox acquire pitcher in trade with Royals

Pitching depth is top of mind for the Boston Red Sox at the season's halfway point.

They made another minor move for a pitcher on Tuesday, acquiring Andres Nunez from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, per MLB.com's transaction log. Nunez is a 27-year-old right-hander who will report to Triple-A Worcester.

The Royals originally selected Nunez in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. In 21 appearances out of the bullpen for Omaha this year, Nunez posted a 6.66 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 24 1/3 innings. He has yet to make his big-league debut.

The Red Sox have made several moves to bolster their pitching depth this season. In addition to trading for Nunez, they signed veteran reliever Kyle Barraclough to a minor-league deal earlier this month and acquired reliever Tayler Scott from the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.