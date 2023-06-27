Red Sox acquire pitcher in trade with Royals

Pitching depth is top of mind for the Boston Red Sox at the season's halfway point.
They made another minor move for a pitcher on Tuesday, acquiring Andres Nunez from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, per MLB.com's transaction log. Nunez is a 27-year-old right-hander who will report to Triple-A Worcester.
The Royals originally selected Nunez in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. In 21 appearances out of the bullpen for Omaha this year, Nunez posted a 6.66 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 24 1/3 innings. He has yet to make his big-league debut.
The Red Sox have made several moves to bolster their pitching depth this season. In addition to trading for Nunez, they signed veteran reliever Kyle Barraclough to a minor-league deal earlier this month and acquired reliever Tayler Scott from the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.