Get to know new Red Sox pitcher acquired in trade with Giants

Chaim Bloom isn't waiting until Aug. 1 to address the Boston Red Sox' needs.

The Red Sox acquired right-handed reliever Mauricio Llovera from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night in exchange for minor-league right-hander Marques Johnson. Boston moved reliever Kaleb Ort to the 60-day injured list to make room for Llovera on the active roster.

Llovera made five appearances for the Giants this season, allowing just one earned run on four hits over 4.1 innings. He spent the bulk of his time in Triple-A, sporting a 3.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts and six walks over 20.2 innings this season for the Sacramento River Cats. The Giants designated Llovera for assignment on July 22.

The 27-year-old Venezuela native relies primarily on two pitches -- a hard sinker and a slider -- and will need to remain on Boston's active roster, as he's out of minor-league options.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Llovera (yo-vera) is 50% sinker/50% slider. Decent whiff rate on his slider, good ground ball rate on his sinker. pic.twitter.com/dhxvGG7czc — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 27, 2023

The Red Sox reportedly had interest in acquiring a seventh-inning relief option as well as a starting pitcher before the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline, so it's possible that Llovera could fill the former role if he pitches well in Boston. In any case, the cost is relatively low, as Johnson was struggling in Low-A Salem this season with a 6.55 ERA.