Red Sox DFA Yu Chang, activate Trevor Story

Story will make his season debut on Tuesday night.

With Trevor Story ready to return, the Boston Red Sox had to clear room on the roster for the All-Star shortstop.

Yu Chang was the odd man out. The infielder was designated for assignment prior to Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Red Sox originally claimed Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays last September. The 27-year-old re-signed with the club on a one-year contract during the offseason.

In 39 games with Boston this season, Chang hit .162/.200/.352 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. He helped to stabilize the shortstop position with Story on the injured list and Kiké Hernández -- now with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- struggling mightily both at the plate and in the field.

Story will make his season debut after undergoing elbow surgery in January. The 30-year-old hit .300 with four homers and nine RBIs in 13 rehab appearances between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He'll hit third in Boston's lineup Tuesday night vs. Kansas City.

