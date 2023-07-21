Red Sox sign 2023 first-round draft pick Kyle Teel

The Boston Red Sox have officially signed Kyle Teel, their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Teel visited Fenway Park on Friday and signed a $4 million contract with the club, per MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. His slot value as the 14th overall pick was $4.663 million.

1st-rder Kyle Teel signs w/@RedSox for $4 million (pick 14 value = $4,663,100). @UVABaseball C, consensus best catcher in @MLBDraft, monster .407/.465/.655 year, very athletic for position, strong arm. pic.twitter.com/BgS25fOenJ — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 21, 2023

Teel, the 2023 ACC Player of the Year at Virginia, was widely expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old was the consensus top catcher available and was considered by many to be a steal by the Red Sox at No. 14.

Last season with the Cavaliers, Teel posted a .407/.465/.655 slash line 13 homers and 69 RBIs. He's an athletic backstop capable of playing the outfield if called upon. With that blend of offensive and defensive prowess, Teel compares his game to that of former National League MVP and three-time World Series champion Buster Posey.

If Teel turns out to be half the player Posey was, the Red Sox will be pleased.

Boston also reportedly signed second-round pick Nazzan Zanetello to a $3 million contract on Friday, per Callis. The slot value for Zanetello at pick No. 50 was $1.698 million.

Several of Boston's 2023 draft picks remain unsigned, including third-round pick Antonio Anderson. Clubs have until 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday to come to terms with their selections.