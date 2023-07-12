Red Sox to play two games in Dominican Republic in 2024

The 2024 MLB World Tour will include the Boston Red Sox.

Boston will join the Tampa Bay Rays for two spring training games in the Dominican Republic on March 9 and 10, the league announced Wednesday. The games will be played at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo.

We have travel plans for Spring Training ‘24! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/24VI4Orvf4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2023

“The Red Sox are excited and honored to play in the Dominican Republic next Spring,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “This unique opportunity builds on our long-standing connection to the Dominican Republic and allows us to celebrate the remarkable talents and rich cultural heritage of a country whose passion for the game has distinctly shaped our organization. From the players who have passed through our Dominican Republic Academy to those who have helped us win championships, we have been fortunate to witness the profound impact of Dominican players within our game, and we are thrilled to be able to bring Red Sox baseball to such a vibrant baseball community next year.”

Boston currently has three Dominican-born players on its roster: third baseman Rafael Devers, starting pitcher Brayan Bello, and reliever Joely Rodriguez. Tampa Bay has four: catcher Francisco Mejia, shortstop Wander Franco, outfielder Manuel Margot, and outfielder Jose Siri.

The 2024 MLB World Tour will also include a trio of two-game sets outside North America during the regular season The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will open the season in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, and the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London on June 8-9.

The full 2024 MLB regular season schedule will be released Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.