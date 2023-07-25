Report: Red Sox trade Kiké Hernández to Dodgers

MLB trade deadline

Hernández returns to where he played from 2015-20.

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from Kiké Hernández.

Hernández was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Red Sox will receive minor-league right-handed relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in return.

Hernández originally signed with the Red Sox in 2021 after six years in LA. The 31-year-old utility man played a key role for Boston that year, posting a .786 OPS with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs during the regular season. He followed that up with a historic playoff run in which he hit .408 with 20 hits, five homers, and nine RBIs in 11 games.

Injuries plagued Hernández for much of the 2021 campaign, but the Red Sox re-signed him to a one-year deal worth $10 million in the offseason. That move didn't pan out the way Boston had hoped as Hernández has struggled mightily both at the plate and in the field this year. Through 86 games, Hernández is hitting just .222 with a .599 OPS while leading all MLB shortstops with 14 errors.

More moves are likely to be made over the next week with the MLB trade deadline looming. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office are looking to bolster their pitching staff via the trade market before 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 1.

