Report: Celtics, 76ers not expected to join Bradley Beal trade sweepstakes

Bradley Beal might be the most popular name in the rumor mill entering next week's 2023 NBA Draft after reports surfaced Wednesday that the Washington Wizards would work with the star guard to find a trade if the franchise chooses to rebuild.

Beal will be 30 years old on June 28 and has averaged 23.2 points per game over 11 seasons with the Wizards, including two years during which he averaged more than 30 points per game. He's an excellent offensive player and would be a profound upgrade to any team's roster.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday morning that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have interest in Beal. Windhorst labeled these two Eastern Conference contenders as "at the forefront" of the Beal situation.

Beal is a very good player and should have plenty of teams interested in his services. But he's not a fit for every contender, especially with his massive $251 million contract.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that two other top teams in the East -- the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers -- are not likely to be in the mix for Beal.

"Don’t count on Boston entering the Beal trade conversation," Fischer wrote. "The Celtics intend to move forward with their All-NBA tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, sources said, despite Beal’s immense talent and close relationship with Tatum, a friendship that dates back to childhood roots in St. Louis. The Philadelphia 76ers, often floated right behind Boston as a potential Beal suitor, are also not expected to target Beal, league sources told Yahoo Sports, regardless of whether (James) Harden decides to remain with the franchise."

The Sixers are a good fit for Beal on paper, but it's not terribly surprising that they aren't expected to pursue the Wizards star. Giving Tyrese Maxey a more important role in their offense next season needs to be a priority for Philly. The 22-year-old guard averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game last season, and he hit an impressive 43.4 percent of his 3-point shots. Maxey isn't as good of a scorer as Beal, but the former Kentucky star might get there pretty soon with an increased role.

It would be tough from a financial perspective under the new CBA for the Celtics to have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Beal on the same roster. It also wouldn't make much sense to include Brown in a package for Beal. Brown is a better player, he's more athletic, he's three years younger and still has plenty of room for improvement.

The Celtics already have an elite duo in Tatum and Brown. Finding the right pieces to surround them is the best course of action Boston can take moving forward.