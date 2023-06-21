Report: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis trade has ‘fallen apart'

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics were "closing in" on acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. That apparently is no longer the case.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski now reports the trade discussions "have fallen apart" and "sides are moving on."

The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on. https://t.co/WoNkOcTYe5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The original deal had the Celtics sending veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers and forward Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards. It's unclear how Boston will proceed with those pieces, but there is still a chance Porzingis ends up in Boston.

Wojnarowski adds that the Wizards are still working to get Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario. Porzingis can still decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. He has until midnight to opt in.

The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

As for why the proposed three-team team fell apart, NBA insider Marc Stein reports the Clippers had concerns about Brogdon's injury status. The 30-year-old has an extensive injury history and was largely ineffective during the postseason due to a partial tear in the tendon in his right elbow.

Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight.



A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out.



More NBA from me: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2023

Porzingis would bolster the Celtics' frontcourt while adding another legitimate scoring threat alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The 7-foot-3 veteran is coming off the best season of his seven-year NBA career with 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds through 65 games played.