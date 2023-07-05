Report: Celtics' recent FA signing to join 2023 Summer League squad

The Boston Celtics' summer just got a bit more interesting.

Dalano Banton, the 6-foot-9 point guard who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics in free agency Monday, is expected to join Boston's 2023 NBA Summer League squad in Las Vegas, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports.

Banton's presence in Vegas suggests he's no more than an end-of-the-bench option for the Celtics; only two of his future Summer League teammates (J.D. Davison and Justin Champagnie) appeared in a game for the C's last season. Still, Banton has an intriguing skill set that he can show off for his new team over a four-game stretch from July 8 to July 14.

While he appeared in just 31 regular-season games for the Raptors last season, Banton was the star of Toronto's 2022 Summer League team, leading the squad in points (16.3), rebounds (5.3), assists (4.3, T-1st) and steals (2.0) per game while shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

Banton should have the opportunity to put up similar numbers for the Summer C's when they tip off in Vegas on Saturday. Check out the rest of Boston's Summer League roster and the team's schedule below:

Celtics Summer League Roster

NO PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY 2022-23 TEAM 51 Udoka Azubuike C 6-10 280 09/17/99 Kansas/Nigeria Utah Jazz (NBA) 50 Olek Balcerowksi C 7-1 230 11/19/00 Gran Canaria/Poland Gran Canaria (Spain) 26 Kamar Baldwin G 6-1 190 09/15/97 Butler/USA Maine Celtics (G-League) 38 Justin Bean F 6-7 210 11/17/96 Utah State/USA Memphis Hustle (G-League) 99 Justin Champagnie F 6-6 200 06/29/01 Pittsburgh/USA Boston Celtics (NBA) 20 J.D. Davison G 6-3 195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA Boston Celtics (NBA) 45 Sam Griesel F 6-6 220 03/22/00 Nebraska/USA Nebraska (NCAA) 55 Reggie Kissoonlal C 7-0 225 04/10/96 Northwestern State/USA Maine Celtics (G-League 37 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 195 06/12/94 Kentucky/Canada Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League) 29 Jay Scrubb G 6-5 220 09/01/00 John A. Logan/USA Lakeland Magic (G-League) 41 Vincent Valerio-Bodon F 6-9 200 05/02/01 Sopron KC/Hungary Sopron KC (Hungary) 27 Jordan Walsh F 6-7 205 03/04/04 Arkansas/USA Arkansas (NCAA)

Celtics Summer League Schedule (all times Eastern)