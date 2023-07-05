Celtics offseason

Report: Celtics' recent FA signing to join 2023 Summer League squad

Celtics fans can get their first look at Dalano Banton this weekend in Las Vegas.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics' summer just got a bit more interesting.

Dalano Banton, the 6-foot-9 point guard who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics in free agency Monday, is expected to join Boston's 2023 NBA Summer League squad in Las Vegas, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports.

Banton's presence in Vegas suggests he's no more than an end-of-the-bench option for the Celtics; only two of his future Summer League teammates (J.D. Davison and Justin Champagnie) appeared in a game for the C's last season. Still, Banton has an intriguing skill set that he can show off for his new team over a four-game stretch from July 8 to July 14.

While he appeared in just 31 regular-season games for the Raptors last season, Banton was the star of Toronto's 2022 Summer League team, leading the squad in points (16.3), rebounds (5.3), assists (4.3, T-1st) and steals (2.0) per game while shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

Banton should have the opportunity to put up similar numbers for the Summer C's when they tip off in Vegas on Saturday. Check out the rest of Boston's Summer League roster and the team's schedule below:

Celtics Summer League Roster

NOPLAYERPOSHTWTDOBPRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY2022-23 TEAM
51Udoka AzubuikeC6-1028009/17/99Kansas/NigeriaUtah Jazz (NBA)
50Olek BalcerowksiC7-123011/19/00Gran Canaria/PolandGran Canaria (Spain)
26Kamar BaldwinG6-119009/15/97Butler/USAMaine Celtics (G-League)
38Justin BeanF6-721011/17/96Utah State/USAMemphis Hustle (G-League)
99Justin ChampagnieF6-620006/29/01Pittsburgh/USABoston Celtics (NBA)
20J.D. DavisonG6-319510/03/02Alabama/USABoston Celtics (NBA)
45Sam GrieselF6-622003/22/00Nebraska/USANebraska (NCAA)
55Reggie KissoonlalC7-022504/10/96Northwestern State/USAMaine Celtics (G-League
37Mychal MulderG6-319506/12/94Kentucky/CanadaSioux Falls Skyforce (G-League)
29Jay ScrubbG6-522009/01/00John A. Logan/USALakeland Magic (G-League)
41Vincent Valerio-BodonF6-920005/02/01Sopron KC/HungarySopron KC (Hungary)
27Jordan WalshF6-720503/04/04Arkansas/USAArkansas (NCAA)

Celtics Summer League Schedule (all times Eastern)

  • Saturday, July 8th: 3 p.m. vs. Miami Heat
  • Sunday, July 9th: 7:30 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards
  • Wednesday, July 12th: 10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Friday, July 14th: 7 p.m. vs. New York Knicks

This article tagged under:

Celtics offseason
