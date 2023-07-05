Report: Celtics' recent FA signing to join 2023 Summer League squad

The Boston Celtics' summer just got a bit more interesting.
Dalano Banton, the 6-foot-9 point guard who reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics in free agency Monday, is expected to join Boston's 2023 NBA Summer League squad in Las Vegas, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports.
Banton's presence in Vegas suggests he's no more than an end-of-the-bench option for the Celtics; only two of his future Summer League teammates (J.D. Davison and Justin Champagnie) appeared in a game for the C's last season. Still, Banton has an intriguing skill set that he can show off for his new team over a four-game stretch from July 8 to July 14.
While he appeared in just 31 regular-season games for the Raptors last season, Banton was the star of Toronto's 2022 Summer League team, leading the squad in points (16.3), rebounds (5.3), assists (4.3, T-1st) and steals (2.0) per game while shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range.
Banton should have the opportunity to put up similar numbers for the Summer C's when they tip off in Vegas on Saturday. Check out the rest of Boston's Summer League roster and the team's schedule below:
Celtics Summer League Roster
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
|2022-23 TEAM
|51
|Udoka Azubuike
|C
|6-10
|280
|09/17/99
|Kansas/Nigeria
|Utah Jazz (NBA)
|50
|Olek Balcerowksi
|C
|7-1
|230
|11/19/00
|Gran Canaria/Poland
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|26
|Kamar Baldwin
|G
|6-1
|190
|09/15/97
|Butler/USA
|Maine Celtics (G-League)
|38
|Justin Bean
|F
|6-7
|210
|11/17/96
|Utah State/USA
|Memphis Hustle (G-League)
|99
|Justin Champagnie
|F
|6-6
|200
|06/29/01
|Pittsburgh/USA
|Boston Celtics (NBA)
|20
|J.D. Davison
|G
|6-3
|195
|10/03/02
|Alabama/USA
|Boston Celtics (NBA)
|45
|Sam Griesel
|F
|6-6
|220
|03/22/00
|Nebraska/USA
|Nebraska (NCAA)
|55
|Reggie Kissoonlal
|C
|7-0
|225
|04/10/96
|Northwestern State/USA
|Maine Celtics (G-League
|37
|Mychal Mulder
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/12/94
|Kentucky/Canada
|Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League)
|29
|Jay Scrubb
|G
|6-5
|220
|09/01/00
|John A. Logan/USA
|Lakeland Magic (G-League)
|41
|Vincent Valerio-Bodon
|F
|6-9
|200
|05/02/01
|Sopron KC/Hungary
|Sopron KC (Hungary)
|27
|Jordan Walsh
|F
|6-7
|205
|03/04/04
|Arkansas/USA
|Arkansas (NCAA)
Celtics Summer League Schedule (all times Eastern)
- Saturday, July 8th: 3 p.m. vs. Miami Heat
- Sunday, July 9th: 7:30 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards
- Wednesday, July 12th: 10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Friday, July 14th: 7 p.m. vs. New York Knicks