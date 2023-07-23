Report: Dodgers ‘would consider' Kike Hernandez reunion before trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox should have a buying mentality ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

After all, they are just two games behind the third wild card playoff spot in the American League entering Sunday. With so many teams still in the mix for these wild card berths, it would make sense for Boston to add reinforcements.

Even if the Red Sox become buyers, that wouldn't prevent them from also keeping an eye toward the future. One such move could involve trading Kike Hernandez, who is no longer an everyday player in his third season with the Red Sox.

Trading a veteran like Hernandez for a prospect or two would be a wise move. One team that could be a landing spot for Hernandez is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya wrote Saturday that "Los Angeles also would consider a reunion with Enrique Hernández, a league source said, if he is willing to fit into the kind of niche role the Dodgers are seeking to fill."

Hernandez had a very good first season with the Red Sox in 2021 and played a key role in the team making a surprising run to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. But since then, his production at the plate has declined. He is hitting just .218 with six home runs, 31 RBI and a .276 on-base percentage in 85 games this season.

A return to the Dodgers could be the change of scenery Hernandez needs to get back on track. He's very familiar with the Dodgers after playing for them from 2015 through 2020. The Dodgers need a right handed hitter, and Hernandez fits that description. He's also a versatile player who can play in the infield or outfield.

Hernandez has an expiring contract and it's hard to imagine his Red Sox tenure lasting beyond this season. If that's how the Red Sox view the situation, then it makes sense to trade him and get any kind of asset in return.