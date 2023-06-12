Report: Guy's absence from Patriots minicamp ‘believed to be contract-related'

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy was not in attendance Monday for the first day of mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday afternoon that Guy's absence is "believed to be contract-related."

Guy, who has played a key role on the Patriots' defensive line since he joined the franchise in 2017, is slated to earn $2 million in base salary with a $3.25 million salary cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac. He is in the final season of a four-year, $11.5 million contract.

The 33-year-old veteran tallied 46 tackles and two sacks in 14 games for the Patriots last season.